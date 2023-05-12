UP: Yogi govt approves establishment of Ramayan University in Ayodhya

File

Lucknow: In the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Ramayan University would be established. The Yogi Government has cleared the proposal of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Institute in this regard.

The meeting of the UP cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday cleared several proposals related to industries and tourism departments. The entrepreneurs setting up industrial units in UP will now get a hundred per cent waiver in the stamp duty.

Amendments in Industrial Development & Employment Promotion policy

The state cabinet has approved proposed amendments in the Industrial Development & Employment Promotion policy. Under it those setting up mega industrial projects in UP would get several sops & rebates. The UP cabinet has cleared a proposal for setting up five universities in the private sector in the state. The weavers in the state will continue to pay their electricity bills at flat rates. The proposal to make the much hyped movie The Kerala Story tax free was also cleared by the UP Cabinet. After the cabinet meeting the UP CM watched this movie along with other ministers in a special screening organized at his office premises.

PPP mode

The finance and parliamentary affairs minister of UP, Suresh Khanna while giving information about 27 proposals cleared by the cabinet on Friday, said that Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority has been nominated as the construction agency for the tourism department for all kinds of development works at Mathura. Places of religious, historical and cultural importance in every assembly segment would be developed under Private Public Partnership (PPP) mode. Under it the state government would share the 50 percent cost ranging between ₹50 lakh to ₹5 crore while the remaining would be borne by the private agency.

The cabinet has approved proposals of setting up Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University in Ayodhya, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Agricultural University at Billhore Kanpur, Sharda University at Agra, GS University in Hapur and Future University in Bareilly. The UP cabinet also cleared the proposal of distributing oilseed and pulses seed kits to the farmers.

Read Also UP principal booked for torturing Class 2 student