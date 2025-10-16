Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Approves ₹10 Lakh Financial Aid For Families Of 21 Victims Of Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday approved financial relief of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed in the Jodhpur–Jaisalmer Highway bus tragedy.

The Chief Minister approved Rs 10 lakh each as financial assistance for the dependents of the deceased. Families that lost three or more members in the tragedy will receive Rs 25 lakh each. For the seriously injured, assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been sanctioned, while other injured individuals will receive Rs 1 lakh each.

The tragic incident occurred near Thaiyat village in Jodhpur district on Tuesday when the bus, carrying about 57 passengers, suddenly caught fire - reportedly after an engine malfunction led to sparks in the rear section.

Flames spread rapidly, engulfing the vehicle and creating panic among passengers. Locals, police, and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. Despite their efforts, 21 passengers died.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister said the state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of sorrow. "This is a painful tragedy. We share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and assure full government support for the injured," he stated.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Chief Minister approved the financial aid by relaxing the provisions of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund rules, enabling prompt assistance to reach the victims' families.

CM Sharma has directed district authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and to provide all necessary support to the dependents of the deceased. He reiterated that the state government is committed to standing with citizens in every moment of crisis and grief.

The Prime Minister’s Relief Fund had approved a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

