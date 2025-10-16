Supreme Court Rejects Telangana Government Challenge, Maintains High Court Stay On 42% BC Reservation For Local Body Elections

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Telangana government's plea challenging the Telangana High Court's stay on 42% Backwards Class reservation in local body elections.

The decision comes as a setback for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government, which had moved to the SC after the Telangana HC's stay.

Earlier, the High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, heard the arguments of the petitioners' counsels and the government.

Ordering the stay, the bench gave the petitioner four weeks to file a counter-affidavit, and the government has been given two weeks to respond.

On September 26, the Telangana Government ordered the provision of 42 per cent reservation of seats and positions in local bodies for Backwards Classes in the State, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

In a letter dated September 26, the Telangana Chief Minister's office said, "The State of Telangana, which came into existence on 2nd June, 2014, was the outcome of a prolonged and determined struggle of the people of Telangana to achieve the aspirations of its people. One of the cherished goals of the movement was the need for inclusive growth and equitable development, particularly of the marginalised communities."

In accordance with the Constitutional mandate of equality and social justice, the State of Telangana recognises the significant population of Backwards Classes (BCs) and is committed to promoting their welfare, inclusion, and equitable development.

The State Election Commission on September 29 issued a notification to conduct polls to the rural local bodies in five phases from October 9 to November 11.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)