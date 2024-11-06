Uttar Pradesh Govt To Deploy 'Bhishma Cube' Mobile Hospital To Deal With Medical Emergencies During Mahakumbh 2025

Representational Image

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented comprehensive emergency response measures for Mahakumbh 2025, introducing the groundbreaking 'Bhishma Cube' mobile hospital.

For the first time in Mahakumbh, this state-of-the-art medical unit, which was previously deployed during the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya earlier this year, would be on-site to enhance emergency preparedness.

Statement Of Dr V.K. Mishra, Joint Director Of Medical Health In Prayagraj

According to Dr V.K. Mishra, Joint Director of Medical Health in Prayagraj, each Bhishma Cube (Battlefield Health Information System for Medical Services) can treat up to 200 individuals simultaneously, offering a range of facilities including surgical capabilities, diagnostic tools, and comprehensive patient care.

"Built to be robust, waterproof, and lightweight, these units provide immediate treatment capabilities and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics for real-time coordination, monitoring, and efficient medical management."

Dr Mishra said, "Bhishma Cube can be transported by hand, bicycle, or drone and can even be airdropped from aircraft in critical situations. Remarkably, the unit can be fully operational within 12 minutes of deployment. Jointly developed and rigorously tested by the Indian Air Force, Indian healthcare institutions, and defence technology experts, the Bhishma Cube exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in mobile healthcare," Joint Director of Medical Health added.

PM Modi Presents Bhishma Cube Units To President Zelensky During His Visit To Ukraine

Notably, during his visit to Ukraine in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Bhishma Cube units to President Volodymyr Zelensky, underscoring its value in global emergency response. Uttar Pradesh government is also making significant efforts to enhance the tourism sector in the state, with the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj poised to play a crucial role in this initiative.

Notably, to boost tourism, a series of training programs are being conducted across Prayagraj. These initiatives aim to enhance the skills of vendors and service providers, ensuring they are well-prepared to cater to the influx of visitors during the Mahakumbh.

In addition to supporting existing businesses, these training programs are expected to create new sources of employment around various religious tourist sites, further contributing to the economic growth of the region, the release said.