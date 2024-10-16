Mahakumbh 2025: Proverbial 'Kumbh Mein Bichchhrey Bhai' To Become A Thing Of The Past

Ensuring no one gets lost at Mahakumbh 2025: A new lost-and-found system promises swift reunions | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is rewriting the age-old cinematic trope of loved ones getting separated in the bustling crowds of the Kumbh Mela.

Through meticulous preparations and advanced technology, the government aims to end the "filmy" notion of people getting lost at the Maha Kumbh and reuniting after years. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that no visitor, especially children and the elderly, gets separated from their loved ones in the first place.

To achieve this, the Prayagraj Mela Authority is working in collaboration with the Police Department to establish an innovative lost-and-found system. This technology-driven approach promises to prevent missing cases and, in the rare event of separation, facilitate swift reunions.

“The idea is to transform the narrative of getting lost at the Kumbh Mela into a story of quick and safe reunions,” said an official involved in the preparations.

One of the key elements of this initiative is the establishment of digital Khoya-Paya (lost-and-found) centers. Pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh 2025 will benefit from these centers, which will feature digital registration systems for anyone who goes missing. Their details will be shared across multiple centers and social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), ensuring prompt tracking and reunion with their families.

What was once a fair synonymous with tales of separation and desperate searches will now become a place where stories of reconnection are written. Regular announcements at these centers will also help to reunite families.

Special attention is being given to the safety of children and women at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Anyone claiming a child or a woman must verify their identity before they can take them home. In cases of uncertainty, the police will be immediately involved, ensuring that those at risk are protected.

This system aims to eliminate the fear seen in film stories, where a lost child might end up in the wrong hands, dramatically altering their life. Instead, a more secure and organized process guarantees safety.

A Shift from filmy drama to reality

Stories of people getting separated at the Kumbh Mela have been a recurring theme in Indian cinema, from the 1943 film Taqdeer to the 1970s classic Mela. Such tales of brothers being lost and found left a lasting impact on audiences, reflecting the belief that finding loved ones in the massive crowds was nearly impossible.

However, with the introduction of high-tech lost-and-found centers, such "filmy" scenes of separation will become rare at the Maha Kumbh Mela. If a lost individual remains unclaimed for 12 hours, the police will step in, ensuring they are taken to a safe place.

“The government's efforts will take the "filmy drama" out of reality, introducing a new narrative of safety and quick reunions. With this advanced system, the crores of pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela need not fear getting lost in the crowd; instead, they can look forward to a secure and memorable experience,” government spokesman said.