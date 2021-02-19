Uttar Pradesh: Govt releases Rs 50 crore for development of state's first airport with table top runway at Chitrakoot

Lucknow: After Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has now released Rs 50 crore for the development of the state's first airport with a ‘table top’ runway on serene Vindhyachal mountain range in Chitrakoot to link it with the Lord Rama Circuit.

Chitrakoot is another ancient city in Uttar Pradesh where Lord Rama is believed to have visited during his 14-year exile. Interestingly, half of the tranquil pilgrim centre lies in Uttar Pradesh while the other half in Madhya Pradesh.

The Secretary Civil Aviation Surendra Singh said that out of the total cost of Rs 92 crore to develop the airport, the government has already released Rs 50 crore to complete the project within time frame.

The Table Top runway of the proposed airport is being developed on top of Vindhyachal mountain range and it is expected to be one of the most beautiful airports in the country, with all air safety norms for the perfect landing of aircrafts through mountains.

It is being constructed on 260 acres of land and the present airstrip will be expanded to 1475 (length) and 23 (width) for the new table top runway. The work for the construction of a new terminal building, Air Traffic Controller room, Apron and car parking is in full swing to make it operational even before the airport in Ayodhya is ready.

The new airport at Chitrakoot will not only give a boost to religious tourism but also play an important role for logistic support and air connectivity to the Rs 20,000 crore Defense Corridor. Chitrakoot is one among six nodes being developed in the corridor. Significantly, the 296 kilometer long Bundelkhand Expressway will also start from Chitrakoot.

Besides Ayodhya and Chitrakoot, work is on to develop airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Kushinagar and Saharanpur. To connect the entire Uttar Pradesh by air, plans are afoot to develop airports at Jhansi, Meerut and Ghazipur also.