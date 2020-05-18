Uttar Pradesh Govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer, asks for details of 1000 buses for migrants

On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's proposal of deploying 1,000 buses for migrants. UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, wrote to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accepting her proposal and sought details of 1000 buses and drivers without delay.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi slammed the UP Govt for not making proper arrangements to transport the migrant workers to their homes in the state and said that if buses were arranged a month ago, the labourers would not have suffered amid the lockdown enforced in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"A large number of migrant labourers are waiting at Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad to go home. There is no system from the Uttar Pradesh government. If a proper procedure to transport them had been established a month ago, the labourers would not have suffered so much," she tweeted in Hindi.
"Yesterday we arranged 1000 buses...talked to UP government. When we brought buses to the border, the UP government started doing politics and did not even give permission. The government is not ready to help people in distress. And if someone offers to help them it refuses," she added.
The Congress leader had on Sunday requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath to allow the buses arranged by the Congress party, to enter the state in order to transport migrant labourers back to their homes. In a letter to the CM, Priyanka Gandhi had said that the party will bear expenses of their journey home.