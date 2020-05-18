Uttar Pradesh Govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer, asks for details of 1000 buses for migrants

Earlier in the day, Gandhi slammed the UP Govt for not making proper arrangements to transport the migrant workers to their homes in the state and said that if buses were arranged a month ago, the labourers would not have suffered amid the lockdown enforced in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"A large number of migrant labourers are waiting at Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad to go home. There is no system from the Uttar Pradesh government. If a proper procedure to transport them had been established a month ago, the labourers would not have suffered so much," she tweeted in Hindi.

"Yesterday we arranged 1000 buses...talked to UP government. When we brought buses to the border, the UP government started doing politics and did not even give permission. The government is not ready to help people in distress. And if someone offers to help them it refuses," she added.