Guess who's back: Yashwant Sinha to stage sit-in protest at Delhi's Rajghat over migrant workers crisis

Earlier, amid the CAA-NRC movement, Yashwant Sinha along with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and other leaders kicked of 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra', an anti-CAA, NRC rally, at Mumbai's Gateway of India.

The yatra culminated at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi on January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi.