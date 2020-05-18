Guess who's back: Yashwant Sinha to stage sit-in protest at Delhi's Rajghat over migrant workers crisis

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha will stage a sit-in protest over migrant workers' issue at Rajghat, New Delhi amid the coronavirus induced lockdown.
Sinha, over the last few days, has been vehemently addressing the issue of migrant workers who have been on the foot to return to their hometowns amid the lockdown. He has even slammed Modi government for the Rs 20 lakh crore worth economic package and said, "Like all serials the Nirmala serial is also finally over. It has done what GOI had not done so far, namely rubbing salt in the wound of the poor."
"If the govt of India was smarter it could have easily announced a financial package of Rs 40 lakh crore which would have been 20% of our GDP and the highest package in the world. Ghar se to kuchh jana nahi hai," Sinha said.
Addressing the death of the migrant workers in a truck accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, he said, "If the 24 workers who died in the accident in Auraiya in UP approached the Supreme Court they would have been told that if they travelled by road accidents would happen, what can SC do."
Well, this is not the first time we see Sinha protesting.
Earlier, amid the CAA-NRC movement, Yashwant Sinha along with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and other leaders kicked of 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra', an anti-CAA, NRC rally, at Mumbai's Gateway of India.
The yatra culminated at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi on January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)