Uttar Pradesh: Gangrape victim dies by suicide in Sambhal

The deceased minor's family told the police that she was being pressurised by the accused persons' families for a settlement.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
A 16-year-old gangrape victim alleged died by suicide at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after families of the accused "pressurised" her for a settlement.

The deceased minor lived in a village under Sambhal's Kudhfatehgarh police station area and her body has been sent for post-mortem.

One of the accused, identified as Viresh, has been arrested. FIRs were also registered against the three other accused, namely, Jinesh, Suvendra and Bipin. They are absconding.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that a special team has been set up to arrest them.

The girl's family members had lodged a complaint of gang-rape on August 15, following which the police had booked Viresh and others.

After her suicide, her family members told the police that the families of the accused men were forcing her to enter a settlement, due to which she was pained and killed herself.

