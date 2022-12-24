Uttar Pradesh: Friday prevails over Sunday, no change in Madrasas' weekly holiday

Image for representational purpose. | FPJ

Rejecting the proposal for change in the weekly holiday schedule, the Madrasas in UP would continue to have closure on Friday. The UP Madrasa Board on Saturday made it clear that there would be no change in the weekly holiday as was being proposed by few its members. In the previous meeting of the board held on Wednesday, few members had proposed that Madrasas should observe weekly holiday on Sunday instead of Friday.

Move to shift holiday was opposed

A large number of Madrasa owners, ulemas and clerics had opposed the move. Seeing the opposition, the matter was deferred for the next meeting of the board which was held today. In the proposal, a board member Qamar Ali had said that Friday off was observed due to Juma prayers which only takes two hours, hence the Madrasas can have Sunday holiday like other educational institutions.

Weekly holiday in Madrasas would be on Friday only: board chairman

The board chairman Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Javed informed that in the year 2023 Madrasas would be closed for 75 days in total which includes 36 days of Ramzan and Eid. He said that weekly holiday in Madrasas would be on Friday only.