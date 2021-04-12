Uttar Pradesh: Five-year-old raped and murdered in Budaun district; accused held

Lucknow: In a shocking rape and murder case, a five-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday late night.

The SSP Budaun Sankalp Sharma said that the accused was arrested and the body of the girl has been sent for the post mortem to confirm the rape before murder. “A case has been registered against the accused under POCSO Act and Sections 302 and other relevant sections of the IPC,” said the SSP.

Accompanied by her parents, the minor girl had gone to the fields on Sunday night. The youth was hiding in bushes and when he saw the girl alone, he pounced on her and raped her. He strangled her when she tried to shout to raise an alarm.

On finding their daughter missing, parents looked for her in adjoining fields. They saw the youth holding the girl’s body. Parents and other villagers thrashed the youth and handed him over to the police.

Villagers claimed that the youth belonged to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. His parents had brought him to the district for some treatment.