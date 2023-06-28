Uttar Pradesh: Firebrand Dalit Leader Chandrasekhar Ravan Shot At In Deoband | Twitter

Lucknow: Bhim Army Chief and firebrand Dalit leader, Chandra Shekhar Ravan, was attacked in Deoband, Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday afternoon, miscreants opened fire at Ravan's convoy while he was en route to attend a party program in Deoband. The assailants, traveling in a car with Haryana's number plate, fired four rounds of bullets at Chandra Shekhar's Fortuner car. One bullet struck Bhim Army chief, injuring him in the lower abdomen. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors stated that the Dalit leader is out of danger.

Car used by assailants identified

According to Saharanpur police, the car used by the assailants has been captured on CCTV footage, and its number has been traced. The car is registered in Haryana, and it was occupied by four individuals. Police officials confirmed that Chandra Shekhar's Fortuner car sustained damage, and one bullet hit him in the stomach. The District Magistrate and Senior Police Superintendent (SSP) of Saharanpur arrived in Deoband and instructed the police force to conduct extensive searches in the area to apprehend the culprits.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Ravan's supporters have gathered outside the hospital where the Bhim Army chief is receiving treatment. Azad Samaj Party (ASP) leaders, the political outfit of Bhim Army, have stated that the attack was orchestrated to impede their leader's movement. They have demanded the arrest of the assailants and enhanced security for Chandra Shekhar.

It should be noted that Chandra Shekhar Ravan established the Bhim Army in 2015 to protest against caste-based exploitation. In March 2020, he formed the Azad Samaj Party as a political entity. His party primarily operates in western Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader and former minister, Shivpal Yadav, has condemned the attack on the Bhim Army chief.