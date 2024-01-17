Uttar Pradesh: Farmers Light 'Angithi' Inside Coach Of Sangam Express Train, Cause Fire Scare (Watch Video)

BKU representative questioned over false fire alarm |

Some farmers lighted an angithi (coal brazier) inside their coach on the Sangam Express train, causing a fire scare. The incident took place on Wednesday, January 17. The farmers were travelling to a convention of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU). The Sangam Express train runs between Prayagraj and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. A video of security officials questioning a representative of the BKU about the matter is going viral on social media.

According to reports, the farmers had lighted an angithi inside their coach to brave cold on the Sangam Express train. Some passengers noticed the smoke and mistook it as a fire incident. One of the passengers shared a video of smoke emanating from the coach on X (formerly Twitter), and alerted the Ministry of Railways.

Security Officials Question BKU Member:

संगम एक्सप्रेस मेरठ से प्रयागराज जा रही थी।



कुछ यात्रियों को कोच से धुआं उठता दिखा। उन्होंने धुएं की Video X पर पोस्ट कर दी। रेल मिनिस्ट्री से इंक्वायरी का ऑर्डर आ गया।



RPF/GRP की टीमें कोच में पहुंचीं। पता चला कि किसानों ने अंगीठी जलाई थी। वे भाकियू के अधिवेशन में जा रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/htFA56kdir — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 17, 2024

Inquiry Reveals The Truth

The Ministry of Railways responded swiftly and informed the concerned officials of the Railway Protection Forces (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP). When the officers reached the coach shown in the video, they found that smoke had been caused by an angithi. It then came to light that some farmers in the coach had lighted the angithi to keep themselves warm amid extreme cold condition prevailing across Uttar Pradesh.

Later, RPF and GRP officials questioned a BKU representative about the incident. They showed him the video of smoke coming from the coach asked about those behind the incident. He told cops that the responsible person had been asked to leave the group and he was no more on the train.