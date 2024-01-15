Leh Man Held For Plugging Electric Kettle Into Train's Mobile Charging Point

Representational image |

A few days after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Aligarh apprehended two individuals for lighting a 'bonfire' inside a moving train due to feeling cold, a man from Leh has been arrested for utilising a mobile phone charging point to heat water in an electric kettle, the Times of India reported.

The 36-year-old man, charged under Section 147 (1) of the Railways Act, was presented before a court in Aligarh. The incident occurred while he was traveling on the Mahabodhi Express from Gaya to New Delhi on Saturday evening, as reported by an RPF official on Sunday.

Offender let off after warning

The offender was fined Rs 1,000 and let off with a warning, according to the official. Railway authorities stressed that the man's action had the potential to cause a short circuit, posing a significant risk of a fire outbreak in the AC-III coach of the train.

Decided to boil water after pantry staff refused: Man

"During interrogation, the man told us that there was an elderly woman, around 70 years old, who was looking for warm water to take medicine. He had asked pantry car staff for water but according to him, they refused. So he decided to boil the water himself," RPF post commander, Rajeev Verma, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

On January 5, two individuals from a village in Haryana were apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Aligarh railway station for endangering the lives of numerous passengers aboard the Sampark Kranti Express, traveling from Assam to Delhi. Authorities reported that both individuals were discovered burning dung cakes inside a coach in an attempt to "ward off the cold."