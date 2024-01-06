 2 Passengers Arrested For Lighting Bonfire With Dung Cakes On Moving Train To Beat Extreme Cold
Chandan Kumar and Devendra Singh allegedly carried dung cakes on a Delhi bound train and lit a bonfire in a bid to combat freezing cold conditions prevailing in Northern states of India

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Aligarh: In a bizarre incident that has come to fore from Aligarh, two men have been arrested for lighting bonfire on a moving train. Chandan Kumar and Devendra Singh allegedly carried dung cakes on a Delhi bound train and lit a bonfire in a bid to combat freezing cold conditions prevailing in Northern states of India. The act nearly put lives of thousands of other passengers in jeopardy. The incident was reported On Thursday on the Sampark Kranti Superfast Express from Assam.

What made them light bonfire on moving train?

The duo who were in their early twenties tried to give explanations to Police in Aligarh from where they were held. They explained that they were forced to desperately take that step because the cold weather outside was beyond their tolerance. 14 other passengers have been detained for questioning to ascertain other details in the matter.

How did the incident come to light?

Some RPF personnel had to initiate an unscheduled halt for the train the moment they saw some smoke rising from the general compartment. When they looked into the matter they found out that a bonfire was lit and a group of passengers were surrounding the bonfire to get some warmth. Police found out who actually lit the bonfire and arrested the duo. Meanwhile, police held others for further questioning. Questions are now arising on whether how and why the passengers had so many dung cakes. Further probe is underway.

North India Shivers As Mercury Dips, Fog Reduces Visibility In Delhi; Flights & Trains Delayed
