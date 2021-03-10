Uttar Pradesh: Farmers are fighting ideological battle with Centre, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Lucknow: After taking Western and Central Uttar Pradesh by storm, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and held a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.
The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers are fighting an ideological battle with the Central government on the three Farm Laws and the MSP.
The BKU leader, who was accorded a warm welcome at Ghazipur in Eastern UP, said that farmers will give up their agitation if the Central government repealed three Farm Laws and to enact another law on the MSP. “Till then our agitation will continue,” he reiterated.
“Farmers’ agitation is an ideological battle with the government. The government needs to understand that if the three Farm Laws were for the welfare of farmers why will they take to streets and launch a nationwide agitation,” explained Tikait.
He claimed that farmers in entire Uttar Pradesh are taking to streets against the new laws which are aimed at benefiting big business houses. Tikait confirmed that farmers are holding a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kolkata on March 13 to ask farmers in West Bengal if they are getting MSP and are they happy with the three Farm Laws.
“Let Modi and Yogi contest elections, people will decide their fate. Our agitation is for farmers and it will continue till they repeal the new laws or are removed from power. After the panchayat in Kolkata, we will intensify our agitation across the country, he warned.
