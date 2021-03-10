Uttar Pradesh: Farmers are fighting ideological battle with Centre, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Lucknow: After taking Western and Central Uttar Pradesh by storm, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and held a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers are fighting an ideological battle with the Central government on the three Farm Laws and the MSP.

The BKU leader, who was accorded a warm welcome at Ghazipur in Eastern UP, said that farmers will give up their agitation if the Central government repealed three Farm Laws and to enact another law on the MSP. “Till then our agitation will continue,” he reiterated.