Arrest threat looms large over BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during his Madhya Pradesh visit

BHOPAL: The leading face of the farmers’ agitation, Rakesh Tikait, will be addressing Kisan Mahapanchayats in Rewa, Sheopur and Jabalpur. He is here to gain the support of farmers from Madhya Pradesh.

Amid the news of Tikait addressing farmers’ rallies, some organisations have reminded the district administration and government about the pending arrest warrant against Tikait. The warrant was issued on charges of rioting and attempt to murder. It was issued in 2011 after Tikait led a protest against a power plant at Jaithari, in Anuppur district. The protest had turned violent, after which several police vehicles were torched, leaving many policemen injured.

After the incident, more than 100 people, including Tikait, were arrested under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

The state government has all the updates related to the farmers’ agitation — programmes of prominent farm leaders, including spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union in Madhya Pradesh.