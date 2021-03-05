One senior BJP MP will soon resign to support farmers’ agitation: Rakesh Tikait

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait caused a flutter in political circles when he claimed that a senior BJP Member of Parliament will resign soon to support farmers’ agitation against the three Farm Laws.

While addressing the media at the Ghazipur border, Tikait claimed that after quitting the party, the BJP MP will join agitating farmers to support their demand for the repeal of three Farm laws and a new law on minimum support price (MSP).

The BKU leader, however, did not disclose the name of the BJP MP who is likely to resign from the party. Tikait reiterated that their next move will be to gherao parliament to press the Central government to take an early decision on three Farm Laws.

“The Parliament is the biggest mandi of the country which makes new laws. We will have to march to Delhi and gherao the parliament. Only then the Centre will take a decision on our demands,” he stated.

Earlier, a BJP MLA from Meerapur Assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar, Avtar Singh Bhadana, had announced his resignation in protest against Centre’s stand on the three Farm Laws.

Bhadana, who was earlier an MP from Meerut, stated that though his resignation was not being accepted by the party, he will quit from his Assembly seat to support agitating farmers.

Significantly, Bhadana had openly defied the party's high command by addressing e farmers at the Ghazipur border. The BJP state unit claimed that it has not received any resignation from Bhadana till date.

Meanwhile, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced dates of holding Kisan Mahapanchayats in poll-bound West Bengal to educate farmers and appeal to them to vote against the anti-farmer BJP. The SKM leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav, etc will address the first Kisan Mahapanchayat on March 13.

The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will address another Kisan Mahapanchayat the next day in West Bengal. A BKU leader said that arrangements for holding the meetings are on and they expect a large number of farmers participating in it. The leader claimed that the Rakesh Tikait will also campaign against the BJP in different parts of West Bengal before the first phase of voting on March 27.