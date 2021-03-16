Uttar Pradesh: Even as COVID-19 cases rise, Yogi Adityanath govt rules out night curfew or lockdown in the state

Lucknow: Even as the second surge of Covid-19 cases is knocking at doors of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has ruled out any night curfew and lockdown in any part of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 224 new cases of Coronavirus were reported from different parts of the state. The figure was highest in the last two months. It included a maximum 42 cases from Prayagraj and 28 cases from the state capital Lucknow.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has adopted a two-pronged strategy to deal with the surge in Covid-19 case. He has directed the Health department not only to launch a 15-day Focus Testing drive and step up contact testing but set a target of 10 million vaccinations by March 31 to check the spread of the deadly viral disease.