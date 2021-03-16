Uttar Pradesh: Even as COVID-19 cases rise, Yogi Adityanath govt rules out night curfew or lockdown in the state

Lucknow: Even as the second surge of Covid-19 cases is knocking at doors of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has ruled out any night curfew and lockdown in any part of the state.
In the last 24 hours, 224 new cases of Coronavirus were reported from different parts of the state. The figure was highest in the last two months. It included a maximum 42 cases from Prayagraj and 28 cases from the state capital Lucknow.
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has adopted a two-pronged strategy to deal with the surge in Covid-19 case. He has directed the Health department not only to launch a 15-day Focus Testing drive and step up contact testing but set a target of 10 million vaccinations by March 31 to check the spread of the deadly viral disease.
The State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the government machinery is concentrating more on the preventive steps like focus and contact / target testing to arrest the cases before it takes an alarming proposition. He said that the Integrated Control and Command Centre of the Health department has been put on the high alert to monitor the situation.
“In view of Holi festival, air travelers and other passengers coming from outside will be tested at the airport, railway platforms and bus station. Directions have been issued to make micro containment zones within an area of 250 metres even if one case was reported from any part,” he said.
He said that the situation in Uttar Pradesh is not as alarming as in other states so there is no need to impose any night curfew or lockdown.
People in the state have been advised to follow the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines. The police and district authorities have been directed to ensure that people wear masks when in the public and keep a distance of six feet.
