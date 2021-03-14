COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government sets target of 10 million vaccinations by March 31

Lucknow: After dealing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown effectively, the Yogi Adityanath government has set a target of getting over 10 million (one crore) people vaccinated across Uttar Pradesh by March 31 to keep the second surge of Coronavirus at bay in Uttar Pradesh.

After a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last three days in the state, the state government has already launched a 15-day Focus Testing drive from Saturday till March 27. To arrest the rise in cases, testing and contact testing have been fixed at 1.25 lakh per day.

But the state government is taking nothing to chances. It has issued directives to the State Health department to step up the vaccination drive and ensure that over one crore (10 million) people are vaccinated by March 31.

By March 13, about 26.44 lakh people have been vaccinated so far with a countrywide record of 3.36 vaccinations in a day. Out of the total number, 6.10 lakhs people were vaccinated above 60 years of age and those having comorbidities. Remaining were health and frontline workers.

To meet the target of 10 million Covid-19 vaccinations by March 31, the state health department has divided the entire state into four groups as per district population to target 4,000 to 10,000 Covid-19 vaccinations per day. On an average, all 75 districts in the state will have to vaccinate 5.52 lakh people per day to achieve the target of one crore vaccinations by March 31.