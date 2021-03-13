COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Amid rising cases, government launches 15-day 'Focus Testing' drive

Lucknow: After a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a 15-day ‘Focus Testing’ campaign from Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 167 Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported from different parts of the state, which was highest in the last one month.

After a significant spike in the number of cases in the state and pandemic spreading in five states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed to launch 15-day Focus testing from Saturday across the state.

During the Focus testing, samples of people who are at high risk of getting and spreading infection will be collected to check the spread of Coronavirus.

During the drive, the state health department will randomly take samples of people at crowded places, employees of Hotels and restaurants, street vendors, cab drivers, rickshaw-pullers, bus stands, railway platforms, private and government offices.