COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Amid rising cases, government launches 15-day 'Focus Testing' drive

Lucknow: After a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a 15-day ‘Focus Testing’ campaign from Saturday.
In the last 24 hours, 167 Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported from different parts of the state, which was highest in the last one month.
After a significant spike in the number of cases in the state and pandemic spreading in five states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed to launch 15-day Focus testing from Saturday across the state.
During the Focus testing, samples of people who are at high risk of getting and spreading infection will be collected to check the spread of Coronavirus.
During the drive, the state health department will randomly take samples of people at crowded places, employees of Hotels and restaurants, street vendors, cab drivers, rickshaw-pullers, bus stands, railway platforms, private and government offices.
A government Spokesman claimed that the campaign was launched again to ensure no fresh surge and control Covid-19 situation in the state. “There is no room for complacency and laxity after seeing the situation in five states,” he said.
He said that the festival of colours Holi is also around and the state Health department did not want to take any chance as directed by the Chief Minister. Along with focus testing, Contract Tracing will go simultaneously, he added.
“During the campaign, Corona positive people will be quarantined and those who came into their contact will be traced to conduct Covid-19 test to break the possibility of Coronavirus developing a chain,” he claimed.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)