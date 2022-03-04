Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: 'Electricity supply issue was politicised by previous government in UP', says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh of politicising the issue of electricity distribution in the state and said that his government did not discriminate in providing facilities to the people.

Addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur, the Chief Minister said, "Earlier, electricity was also politicised. Before 2017, did you get electricity? Now, it is available and there are no cuts. Earlier, it would not come and now it remains for 24 hours because we believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'." Jaunpur constituency will go for polls in phase seven of Assembly polls.

"If our double engine government comes to power again then all women older than 60 years of age will be given free access to travel in state corporation buses. We will give free scooty to girls and free electricity to farmers," promised Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, intensive campaigning is on for the last phase of UP polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Varanasi today said that India is working round the clock to ensure the safety and evacuation of the Indian citizens in conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, PM Modi said that the Centre had earlier brought back Indian citizens struck across the world.

Referring to the massive evacuation program called "Vande Bharat Mission" when a huge number of Indians were brought back to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "Millions of our Indians were stranded all over the world during COVID. India helped every one of its citizens to come back by running Operation Vande Bharat. Thousands of Indians were trapped in the crisis in Afghanistan, so we carried out Operation Devi Shakti and rescued many Indians from there." "India is working day and night to bring back every citizen, our students, trapped in the war. We have brought thousands of children safely from Ukraine by running 'Operation Ganga'," he added while elaborating about the efforts of the government in bringing back Indians safely from Ukraine amid Russia's military operations.

In the seventh phase, voting will be held in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts on March 7.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:57 PM IST