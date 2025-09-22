 Uttar Pradesh: Dismembered Body Of 50-Year-Old Missing Man Found In Neighbour's Trunk In Etah, Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Dismembered Body Of 50-Year-Old Missing Man Found In Neighbour's Trunk In Etah, Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh: Dismembered Body Of 50-Year-Old Missing Man Found In Neighbour's Trunk In Etah, Probe Underway

The dismembered body of a 50-year-old man, who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found in a trunk in his neighbour's house just a few doors away from his own residence in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The breakthrough came after police tracked the location of the victim's mobile phone, which led them to his neighbour's house in the Malawan area, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
13-Year-Old Jabalpur Student Dies By Suicide After Failing Class 8 Exams | File Pic (Representative Image)

Etah (UP): The dismembered body of a 50-year-old man, who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found in a trunk in his neighbour's house -- just a few doors away from his own residence -- in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The breakthrough came after police tracked the location of the victim's mobile phone, which led them to his neighbour's house in the Malawan area, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh reached the spot, conducted an inspection and directed strict action in the case.

Circle Officer (Sakeet) Kirtika Singh said the victim, identified as Jujhar Singh, was reported missing by his family on Sunday. Police put his mobile phone on surveillance, and its location pointed to the house of neighbour Indrapal Singh.

FPJ Shorts
MRF Plant Shuts Down After Workers Strike, 800 Employees Walk Out Over Insurance & Hiring Issues
MRF Plant Shuts Down After Workers Strike, 800 Employees Walk Out Over Insurance & Hiring Issues
Pune Crime: Retired Banker Loses ₹4 Crore After Fraudsters Use Amit Shah's Name
Pune Crime: Retired Banker Loses ₹4 Crore After Fraudsters Use Amit Shah's Name
Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Trial Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of Green Line; CM Fadnavis & DCM Shinde Present | Video
Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Trial Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of Green Line; CM Fadnavis & DCM Shinde Present | Video
UP: Body Of Missing 40-Year-Old Mannu Patel Recovered From Pond In Ballia, Police Confirm
UP: Body Of Missing 40-Year-Old Mannu Patel Recovered From Pond In Ballia, Police Confirm
Read Also
'Humne Dharm Dekh Kar Nahi, Unka Karm Dekh Kar Mara Hai': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On...
article-image

When police searched the premises, they found Jujhar Singh's dismembered body stuffed inside a large trunk, she said.

The gruesome incident created panic in the locality and drew a large crowd of residents. Taking advantage of the chaos, Indrapal Singh's family managed to flee, police said.

A forensic team inspected the scene and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify all those involved. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing while a formal complaint in the case was yet to be received.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Body Of Missing 40-Year-Old Mannu Patel Recovered From Pond In Ballia, Police Confirm

UP: Body Of Missing 40-Year-Old Mannu Patel Recovered From Pond In Ballia, Police Confirm

Kolkata Police Constable Jyotish Debnath Dies In Road Accident Outside Eco Park, Two Injured

Kolkata Police Constable Jyotish Debnath Dies In Road Accident Outside Eco Park, Two Injured

PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore...

PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore...

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi, Says GST Reforms Come Eight Years Too Late

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi, Says GST Reforms Come Eight Years Too Late