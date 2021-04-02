Uttar Pradesh: Dalit youth's private parts crushed, iron rod inserted into his rectum for meeting upper-caste girlfriend

Lucknow: Feudalism continues to rule Uttar Pradesh. In a bizarre case, private parts of a 22-year-old Dalit youth were allegedly crushed, an iron rod was inserted into his rectum several times and he was thrashed mercilessly by the relatives of his upper-caste girlfriend in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The Dalit youth is battling for life in the district hopsital.

The incident was reported from Tikunia area in Lakhimpur Kheri. A graduate Harendra (22) was preparing for competitive exams and used to get up early in the morning. His brother Anuj told the police that on Wednesday morning he got up in wee hours and went to a nearby orchard to freshen up.

The girl’s father Brahmendra and his three sons Raju, Gajraj and Bharat thought that he was going to meet her daughter. They caught hold of him and started beating him with belts and sticks. When this did not satisfy them, they crushed his private parts and inserted an iron rod into his rectum several times.

Harendra’s family members rushed him to the district hospital in an unconscious state. His condition was stated to be critical.

Anuj told the police that the upper-caste family had earlier objected and warned Harendra of keeping friendship with their daughter. The Tikunia Police Station SHO Gyan Singh claimed that Harendra was involved with their daughter and was assaulted for meeting her despite objections raised by them.

The SSP Lakhimpur Kheri Vijay Dhull said that initial reports of medico-legal examination did not confirm insertion of iron rod into the victim's recturm but we are getting the examination done again to confirm charges. But doctors attending on him confirmed injuries in his private parts.

All the four accused have been booked under SC/ST Act and other Sections of the IPC. The police have arrested three accused while Bharat is on the run. “We are awaiting his condition to improve to record his statement. More cases will be lodged against the accused for the heinous crime,” said the SSP.