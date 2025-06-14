 Uttar Pradesh Crime News: Police File Case Against 14-Year-Old Boy For Raping 8-Yr-Old Girl In Hathras
Uttar Pradesh Crime News: Police File Case Against 14-Year-Old Boy For Raping 8-Yr-Old Girl In Hathras

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Crime News: Police File Case Against 14-Year-Old Boy For Raping 8-Yr-Old Girl In Hathras | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hathras (UP): A case has been registered against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in a village under the Mursan police station limits in Hathras district, police said on Saturday.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Kerala Ahead Of Nilambur Bypoll, Welcomed By KPCC President...
article-image

The family members reported the matter to the police after finding her in the field. A search is on to nab the accused who is absconding, Mathur said.

Police have filed a case against the boy after sending the girl for a medical examination, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

