 Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Kerala Ahead Of Nilambur Bypoll, Welcomed By KPCC President Sunny Joseph
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress MP Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Kerala Ahead Of Nilambur Bypoll, Welcomed By KPCC President Sunny Joseph

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Kerala Ahead Of Nilambur Bypoll, Welcomed By KPCC President Sunny Joseph

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit is very crucial ahead of the Nilambur assembly constituency bypoll. The voting for the by-election will be held on June 19, whereas the results will be declared on June 23.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | ANI

Calicut: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Calicut airport on Friday. Upon her arrival, she was welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph and other senior leaders of the party's state unit.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit is very crucial ahead of the Nilambur assembly constituency bypoll. The voting for the by-election will be held on June 19, whereas the results will be declared on June 23.

The elections were necessitated after the resignation of PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA, who stepped down in January after making several allegations against the Left government in the state. However, Anvar is going to contest the elections under the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) banner.

Anvar will be going up against National Democratic Alliance candidate Michael George. Meanwhile, UDF (United Democratic Front) have fielded Aryadan Shoukath as their candidate in the Nilambur by-election.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar Hold Talks With Israeli Leaders, Urge Early Restoration Of Peace And Calm
article-image

The byelection has political significance as it is a precursor to next year's state assembly election and will test the popularity of the current government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier on June 12, BJP leader V Muraleedharan hit out at the Congress and CPI-M ahead of the Nilambur assembly by-polls, BJP leader and alleged that instead of raising common issues, both parties are trying to get votes from pro-terrorists and communal organisations.

He highlighted that the election became necessary due to the resignation of the MLA, who had said that the Kerala CM is "protecting" the underground elements and smugglers.

"Instead of raising key concerns of Nilambur and Kerala, both the Congress and the Communists (CPI-M) are trying to get the votes of pro-terrorist and pro-communal organisations... This election was necessitated due to the resignation of an MLA who said that the Kerala CM is protecting underground elements and smugglers", V Muraleedharan told ANI.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

Back To Cracked Walls And Broken Promises: Joshimath’s Forgotten Families Return To Unsafe Homes...

Back To Cracked Walls And Broken Promises: Joshimath’s Forgotten Families Return To Unsafe Homes...