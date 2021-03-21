Uttar Pradesh: Crime Branch inspector held for attempting to sodomize waiter

Lucknow: An Inspector of the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested in an inebriated state in Gorakhpur when he tried to sodomize a waiter after the hotel staff refused to provide him a woman.

The arrested Inspector has been identified as Vinod Kumar Yadav. He was posted at the Crime Branch in Maharajganj. The Inspector had come to Gorakhpur on a VIP duty and had checked in a hotel on Babina Road on Saturday.

At around 11 pm, he came back to the hotel in an inebriated state and demanded a woman from the hotel staff. On refusal, he ordered for his dinner in his room.