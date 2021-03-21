Uttar Pradesh: Crime Branch inspector held for attempting to sodomize waiter

Lucknow: An Inspector of the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested in an inebriated state in Gorakhpur when he tried to sodomize a waiter after the hotel staff refused to provide him a woman.
The arrested Inspector has been identified as Vinod Kumar Yadav. He was posted at the Crime Branch in Maharajganj. The Inspector had come to Gorakhpur on a VIP duty and had checked in a hotel on Babina Road on Saturday.
At around 11 pm, he came back to the hotel in an inebriated state and demanded a woman from the hotel staff. On refusal, he ordered for his dinner in his room.
When the waiter went to his room to serve the dinner, the Inspector locked the door, caught hold of the waiter and tried to sodomize him.
The hotel staff rushed to his room when the waiter shouted for help. They saved the waiter and informed the police. He was found lying on the bed naked when police forced his door open.
Initially, he tried to intimidate the police team and resisted arrest but the police took him into custody and put him in the lock up after getting his medical done. A case has been registered against the arrested Inspector.
