Uttar Pradesh: Suspicious of wife's character, husband stitches her private parts with aluminum wire

Lucknow: In a bizarre inhuman act, a husband doubting the character of his wife stitched her private part (Vagina) with aluminum wire in Milak area of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.
On the wife's complaint, the police have arrested the accused husband. The police said that the accused husband had tied the hands and legs of his wife when she went off to sleep on Saturday night.
He then used a needle and aluminium wire to stitch her private part while she wreathed in excruciating pain but could not shout for help due to gagging.
When her condition started deteriorating due to excessive bleeding and pain, the accused husband fled from home. The woman, somehow, managed to call her family members who took her to the hospital and lodged a complaint against her husband.
The Superintendent of Police Rampur Shagun Gautam said that they have arrested the husband after his wife lodged a complaint of inhuman treatment.
“The woman has been admitted at the district hospital where she is stable now. We are recording the statement of the victim and interrogating the accused to book him under relevant Sections of the IPC,” the SP added.
The Police claimed that her husband used to doubt her character soon after their marriage. This doubt had gone deep into his head that he had become paranoid and would not allow his wife to meet or talk to anyone.
On Saturday, a bizarre idea came to his mind to save his dignity. He bought a big needle and wire from the market to seal her private part (Vagina) to ensure that his wife did not have any physical relations with any other person.
The victim told the police that she struggled and underwent tremendous pain but her husband did not stop and pierced the needle at several places to tie her private part with the wire. Doctors attending her were shocked to find the cruelty inflicted on her private part by none but her husband.
