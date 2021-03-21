Uttar Pradesh: Suspicious of wife's character, husband stitches her private parts with aluminum wire

Lucknow: In a bizarre inhuman act, a husband doubting the character of his wife stitched her private part (Vagina) with aluminum wire in Milak area of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

On the wife's complaint, the police have arrested the accused husband. The police said that the accused husband had tied the hands and legs of his wife when she went off to sleep on Saturday night.

He then used a needle and aluminium wire to stitch her private part while she wreathed in excruciating pain but could not shout for help due to gagging.

When her condition started deteriorating due to excessive bleeding and pain, the accused husband fled from home. The woman, somehow, managed to call her family members who took her to the hospital and lodged a complaint against her husband.

The Superintendent of Police Rampur Shagun Gautam said that they have arrested the husband after his wife lodged a complaint of inhuman treatment.