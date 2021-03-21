Uttar Pradesh: After Fatehpur, Prayagraj, four more killed in hooch tragedy in Chitrakoot

Lucknow: Liquor is flowing in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of three-tier Panchayat polls, scheduled to begin in April, resulting in hooch tragedies in different parts of the state. After Fatehpur and Prayagraj, four more persons were killed in another hooch tragedy in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to reports, four persons were killed in Khopa village under Rajapur Police Station in Chitrakoot district after consuming spurious liquor. Condition of another two, who were rushed to Prayagraj, was stated to be critical.

Taking serious note of yet another hooch tragedy in the state, the state government has suspended a Station House Officer and two police Constables for dereliction of duties and ordered a probe.

Those who died have been identified as Munna Singh, Sitaram Singh Baghel, Anmol Singh and Dadu Singh while Chottan and Satyam Singh are battling for life in the hospital. Senior police and district officials have rushed to the village to supervise relief work and probe the incident.

Initial probe revealed that about a dozen people assembled at the residence of a panchayat candidate who offered them liquor which turned out to be poisonous. After consuming liquor, many among them complained of chest pain, breathing trouble and eye burn late Saturday night.