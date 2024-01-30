Uttar Pradesh: Concerns Raised In Samajwadi Party Cadre Over Delay In Declaration Of Candidate For Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow: In an unusual turn of events, the Samajwadi Party (SP) faces uncertainty over the declaration of its candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) polls, causing concern among party cadre as the elections draw closer.

The delay in announcing candidates is hindering the prospective contenders' ability to kickstart their preparations well in advance, a crucial aspect for ensuring success in the polls.

Historically, the SP has been prompt in declaring its candidates, ensuring clarity and cohesion within the party ranks.

SP-BSP alliance held talks on seat-sharing formula

During the last Lok Sabha polls, when the SP allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), both party chiefs held a joint press conference in January 3 to announce the alliance and share their seat-sharing formula. This proactive approach eliminated any ambiguity or disputes, showcasing meticulous planning on the part of the alliance.

Similarly, in 2017, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the SP and Congress alliance was announced through a joint press conference, clarifying the seat-sharing arrangement to avoid any potential conflicts.

However, the current scenario paints a different picture. Despite ongoing negotiations, the SP is yet to finalize its candidates for several constituencies. While talks with potential allies like the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Congress continue, concrete decisions on seat sharing remain elusive.

Sources reveal that while discussions are underway, disagreements persist over certain constituencies, particularly those where multiple parties have vested interests. The SP's reluctance to cede certain seats has led to prolonged negotiations, causing frustration among some alliance partners.

Coalition politics may have led to the delay

Responding to inquiries about the delay, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhry attributed it to the complexities of coalition politics. "Such delays are not uncommon in politics, especially when multiple parties are involved. The SP aims for a larger goal and must accommodate its allies accordingly," he said.

Despite the challenges, the SP remains optimistic about its electoral prospects. Recently, the party announced its candidate for the Farrukhabad constituency, further underscoring its commitment to contesting the polls vigorously.

While the road ahead may be fraught with uncertainties, the SP remains steadfast in its resolve to navigate the complexities of coalition politics and emerge as a formidable force in the upcoming UP polls. As negotiations continue and alliances take shape, the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh is poised for an intriguing showdown.