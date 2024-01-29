Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Keen On 20 Seats In Uttar Pradesh, Says, 'Talks With Samajwadi Party Are On'

Representative Image | File

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the Congress party stands firm on its demand for a significant share of Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections as they have made it clear that they will not settle for anything less than 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. "Despite assertions that the alliance between the two parties is progressing positively, discussions regarding seat distribution remain unresolved. Talks are on, and nothing is finalised as yet," Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav's recent announcement of allocating 11 seats to Congress has stirred controversy within the Congress ranks. While Yadav emphasized the continuation of allocating seats based on winning equations, Congress leaders from the state committee to the central leadership have refuted any prior knowledge of such an arrangement.

The party's high command swiftly directed its members to refrain from making inflammatory statements to the media and provided guidelines on responding to Akhilesh's tweet. Behind the façade of unity, internal tensions simmer as Congress maintains its stance on demanding a larger share of seats. Sources within the party reveal that discussions have centred around securing 25 seats under the Indian alliance, with leadership adamantly opposed to compromising on less than 20 seats.

Congress's claim to a substantial number of seats in UP is rooted in its electoral history, having won Rae Bareli and Amethi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and securing strong positions in several other constituencies in 2009. With a notable performance in Muslim-dominated areas during municipal elections, Congress strategists believe that maintaining the alliance with SP will prevent the fragmentation of Muslim votes, benefiting both parties.

However, tensions between the allies have surfaced, with Congress leaders expressing dissatisfaction over SP's unilateral announcement of seat allocation. While the alliance was formally announced, Congress leaders argue that seat distribution should have been determined collectively and formally announced, akin to previous arrangements.

Amidst this backdrop, Congress leaders are facing mounting pressure tactics from the SP, raising concerns within the party regarding the dynamics of the alliance. Despite being part of the larger opposition alliance, Congress emphasises its importance to SP, urging equitable negotiations and a transparent decision-making process.