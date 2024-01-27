Uttar Pradesh: Thousands Of Youth Apply For Jobs In Israel Despite Ongoing Conflict

FPJ

Lucknow: Despite the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, thousands of young individuals from Uttar Pradesh are stepping forward to work as construction workers in the war-torn country, aiming to alleviate the scarcity caused by the hostilities. People have lined up in the recruitment centre in Lucknow – some ready to go for their children while others are ready to risk their lives because they are "berozgar".

“Khatra to yahan bhi hai” (danger persists here too),” almost all the workers who are lined up for interview and skill training told this reporter. “At least there is money,” said Akhilesh Kannaujia, an aspirant from Bahraich, a city 140 km southeast of Lucknow. If selected, each worker would get ₹1.36 lakh per month plus other benefits.

Uttar Pradesh To Send 16,000 Skilled Workers To Israel

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states to respond to the request of Centre asking states to send skilled workers to Israel to work as construction worker. Uttar Pradesh is set to dispatch over 16,000 skilled workers to Israel next month to address the scarcity caused by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

State Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar told this reporter that in the first phase, 10,000 skilled workforce would be sent from the state, though a list of 16,000 workers has been finalized so far.

"The Government of India has opened a centre in Lucknow where screening and recruitment of artisans are going on,” Rajbhar said and added: “Following Israel's request to fast track the arrival of Indian workers to the country amidst the war with Hamas, UP Government responded to the Centre's call of providing manpower requirements to Israel and are conducting skill tests”.

5,000 Jobs Available

The week-long recruitment drive that began on January 23 with a 15-member Israeli team in town, is expected to fill over 5,000 positions in Israel in four trades of bar benders, tilers, masons, and stuttering carpenters in the first go. “The drive is being conducted by the Department of Vocational Education and Skill Development, and the Department of Labour,” the minister said.

The recruitment centre in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, is a choc-a-bloc with more than 300 aspirants on Friday. The aspirants were asked to fill out their forms and were asked to come for an interview region-wise.

The recruitment was going on systematically. The aspirants were asked to fill out the form and announcements were made as to how to fill it.

“Please fill the form properly. If you do not fill in correct and accurate information, the form could be cancelled,” an instructor was heard saying in a megaphone as aspirants pondered over the one-sheet form.

The aspirants are hopeful that their lives will change once they go to work in Israel.

Job Seekers Ready To Risk Their Lives

One of the aspirants Anup Singh from Moradabad, around 300 km south-west of Lucknow says: “I am told the salary would be ₹1.36 Lakh plus ₹ 15,000 bonus. I know there is a threat (on life) but the problem also exists here (India). I am earning ₹30,000. As I would be getting Rs 1.36 lakh, I am ready to take this risk for my children”.

Biltu Singh, another aspirant said that he opted to go to Israel because he is unemployed. “I have given my interview and they asked me questions about my trade,” he said.

The duration of their stay remains undecided. “We are not told as to how long we need to stay there,” Singh said.

The minimum qualification for workers is that they should be skipped workers, with a high school pass certificate and can understand English.