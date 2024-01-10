Israel's Ministry Of Education Prepares For Students' Return To Gaza Area Schools

ANI Image

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Education is preparing for the return of students to their schools in Sderot and Shaar HaNegev. Both are towns located just north of Gaza that were attacked on October 7 and whose residents were evacuated to safer areas because of the war in Gaza.

The decision to do so came in light of the directive of Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant that there is no longer security in the area.

As part of the planning for their return the ministry is enacting renovations in the local schools, preparing for the return of the educational teams as well as the return of the students to a regular study routine. (ANI/TPS)