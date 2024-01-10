 Israel's Ministry Of Education Prepares For Students' Return To Gaza Area Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIsrael's Ministry Of Education Prepares For Students' Return To Gaza Area Schools

Israel's Ministry Of Education Prepares For Students' Return To Gaza Area Schools

Israel's Ministry of Education prepares for students' return to schools in Sderot and Shaar HaNegev, following the evacuation due to security concerns.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
ANI Image

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Education is preparing for the return of students to their schools in Sderot and Shaar HaNegev. Both are towns located just north of Gaza that were attacked on October 7 and whose residents were evacuated to safer areas because of the war in Gaza.

The decision to do so came in light of the directive of Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant that there is no longer security in the area.

As part of the planning for their return the ministry is enacting renovations in the local schools, preparing for the return of the educational teams as well as the return of the students to a regular study routine. (ANI/TPS)

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vikas Mate, Harsh Lakhotiya, Harjyot Kaur Arora And 37 students clear CA...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israel's Ministry Of Education Prepares For Students' Return To Gaza Area Schools

Israel's Ministry Of Education Prepares For Students' Return To Gaza Area Schools

Greenlawns High School Installs Air Conditioners In Pre-Primary And Primary Classes

Greenlawns High School Installs Air Conditioners In Pre-Primary And Primary Classes

Rising Student Suicides Prompt Urgent Call For Robust Mental Health Initiatives In India

Rising Student Suicides Prompt Urgent Call For Robust Mental Health Initiatives In India

SAD Leader Demands CBI Probe And Minister's Dismissal In School Molestation Case

SAD Leader Demands CBI Probe And Minister's Dismissal In School Molestation Case

From The Campus: St. Xavier’s College Hosts Star-Studded Alumni Dinner 2024

From The Campus: St. Xavier’s College Hosts Star-Studded Alumni Dinner 2024