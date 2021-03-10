Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at opposition parties for promoting dynasty rule

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took a dig at opposition parties for promoting dynasty rule to fill their coffers at the expense of development of the state.

Making a whirlwind tour of the state in the run up to three-tier Panchayat Polls next month and Assembly polls in 2022, the Chief Minister launched and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 2574 crores in Jhansi, Banda, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot during his two-day visit to Bundelkhand, the most underdeveloped area of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, he had visited Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Gorakhpur. Yogi Adityanath is the only Chief Minister in the state's history who had toured all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh within one year after assuming the office.

Speaking at a function in Banda, Yogi Adityanath said that Bundelkhand was ignored by the previous regimes who promoted dynasty rule to fill their pockets at the expense of development of Bundelkhand and other parts of the state.