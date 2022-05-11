Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath removes UP DGP Mukul Goel for 'ignoring his work and dereliction of duty'

With crime cases rising everyday, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed the Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goyal.

On late Wednesday evening the state government took action against the DGP and sent to an insignificant department of civil defence. DGP Mukul Goyal has been charged of negligence in duty, being non functional and not taking interest in the department.

While the government is yet to appoint a new DGP, the Additional Director General (ADG), Law & Order, Prashant Kumar has been asked to take over the charge for the time being.

It may be mentioned that incidents of murder, rape and other henious crime are on the rise in UP ever since the new government has assumed office.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed unhappiness over the state of law and order several times in the review meetings with the senior officials.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:15 PM IST