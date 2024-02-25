Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Labels Exam Paper Leak As 'National Sin'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly condemned the recent UP Police exam paper leak, branding it an injustice to the youth and a national disgrace.

Assuring firm consequences, he reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in recruitment procedures.

Addressing a gathering at Lok Bhavan during a ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to approximately 1,800 successful candidates across various departments, CM Yogi emphasised the gravity of compromising the aspirations of young individuals by unscrupulous elements, terming it a 'national sin.'

"We have decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards those who jeopardise the lives and futures of the youth and will deal with them strictly and severely," asserted CM Yogi, underlining the government's resolve to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Read Also Kerala Government Orders Probe Into Higher Secondary Exam Question Paper Leak

Pointing out the misuse of technology by deceitful elements to manipulate recruitment processes, CM Yogi reaffirmed the government's determination to thwart such attempts.

The chief minister's remarks come after initial dismissals by officials regarding the leak, initially dismissed as fake. However, amidst mounting protests by thousands of examinees demanding exam cancellation, the government eventually acceded to their demands.

Read Also Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused

Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, criticized the state government's handling of the situation. Yadav hailed the annulment of the exam as a victory for the candidates while accusing the BJP of scheming to deprive job opportunities for the youth.

"The BJP government is deceiving unemployed youths in the name of jobs, but the people can now see through this facade," remarked Yadav, reflecting widespread disillusionment with the government's employment policies.

Read Also Youth Wing Of AJSU Party Demands CBI Probe Into JSSC CGL Paper Leak

Similarly, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi, lambasted the BJP for its negligent and corrupt governance. Vadra criticized the BJP's failure to implement effective measures to prevent paper leaks, contrasting it with Congress's proposed solutions aimed at safeguarding the future of the youth.

The incident has triggered widespread criticism of the government's handling of recruitment processes, with calls for stringent measures to uphold the integrity of examinations and ensure fair opportunities for all aspirants.