Youth Wing Of AJSU Party Demands CBI Probe Into JSSC CGL Paper Leak | representative pic/ Pixabay

On Saturday, the AJSU Party's youth wing organized a protest near the Raj Bhavan, calling for a CBI investigation into the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam paper leak.

This decision follows the disclosure that the question paper for the JSSC CGL exam was tampered with before its planned conduct on January 28.

Hundreds of All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) members gathered at Bapu Vatika on Morabadi Ground in Ranchi to express their concerns. They marched towards the Raj Bhavan and held a sit-in protest outside the Governor's House, calling for prompt and firm action in light of the alleged paper leak, according to a report by PTI.

Paper leak scandal

Om Verma, the leader of the AJSU's youth wing in the state, led the protest and publicly declared the delivery of a formal request to the governor. The request specifically called for a CBI inquiry into the issue, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the necessity for a fair investigation, PTI added.

The revelation of the JSSC CGL exam paper has caused great concern among candidates and stakeholders. In response to the seriousness of the situation, the state government has proactively formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a detailed and extensive investigation, the report said.

Nevertheless, there is an ongoing request for a CBI inquiry, which highlights the serious doubts about the fairness of the examination system.

With inputs from agencies