 Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused

Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused

SOG seeks to confiscate their properties, with shocking revelations emerging during interrogation.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
PTI

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) is cracking down on those involved in the Junior Engineer (JEN) Recruitment-2020 paper leak. Four suspects, including government employees, have been arrested. SOG seeks to confiscate their properties, with shocking revelations emerging during interrogation.

Among the accused, teacher Rajendra Kumar Yadav stands out, allegedly leaking papers for over 20 exams. Harsh Vardhan, another suspect, profited from the leaks, selling papers for hefty sums and facilitating job placements for relatives.

ADG Singh disclosed that the assets of the arrested individuals are under assessment. SOG is gathering property details and intends to seize or confiscate assets under new legislation aimed at curbing paper leak incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhupendra Dada’s Bulldozer Will Reach Any Encroachment, Whether It Be Mandir Or Mazar: Gujarat...

Bhupendra Dada’s Bulldozer Will Reach Any Encroachment, Whether It Be Mandir Or Mazar: Gujarat...

Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused

Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused

Chandigarh: Lawyer Moves High Court Seeking Judicial Probe Into 24-Year-Old Farmer’s Death At...

Chandigarh: Lawyer Moves High Court Seeking Judicial Probe Into 24-Year-Old Farmer’s Death At...

PM Modi Rejects Congress' Attacks, Vows Stronger BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi Rejects Congress' Attacks, Vows Stronger BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Video: Train Engine Catches Fire Near Joranda Road Station In Odisha, Railway Movement Shut Down On...

Video: Train Engine Catches Fire Near Joranda Road Station In Odisha, Railway Movement Shut Down On...