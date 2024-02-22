Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused

PTI

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) is cracking down on those involved in the Junior Engineer (JEN) Recruitment-2020 paper leak. Four suspects, including government employees, have been arrested. SOG seeks to confiscate their properties, with shocking revelations emerging during interrogation.

Among the accused, teacher Rajendra Kumar Yadav stands out, allegedly leaking papers for over 20 exams. Harsh Vardhan, another suspect, profited from the leaks, selling papers for hefty sums and facilitating job placements for relatives.

ADG Singh disclosed that the assets of the arrested individuals are under assessment. SOG is gathering property details and intends to seize or confiscate assets under new legislation aimed at curbing paper leak incidents.