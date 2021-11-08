Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath invokes Kairana ‘exodus’, says 'goons will be eliminated'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked the “exodus of Hindus” from Kairana a few years ago, telling people in the western Uttar Pradesh town that those who shoot at traders now will be dispatched to the “next world”. Addressing a public meeting in Kairana, he slammed the “Taliban mentality”, saying it will not be accepted in the state. He also attacked the opposition, saying they did not act when “houses of Hindus were being burnt and innocent youths killed in Muzaffarnagar”, referring to the communal riots there in 2013.

The alleged exodus from Kairana was a big issue in the 2017 Assembly elections as the BJP claimed then that scores of Hindu families had left the town after receiving threats from criminals. The claim, however, was contested by others.

Ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state, Adityanath visited the town and promised compensation to some families who were allegedly forced to leave it between 2014 and 2016. Adityanath said Muzaffarnagar riots and the “exodus” of people from Kairana are not election issues for the BJP. These are issues of our identity, honour and glory, the CM said.

“The criminals who had forced the traders and residents of Kairana to flee had in the past four-and-half-years been forced to flee themselves,” the CM claimed. “No criminal has the courage to walk with his head held high. And if a criminal dares to shoot a trader or a citizen, then the bullet will hit him and will send him next world,” Adityanath said.

Promising exemplary punishment to criminals, the CM said nobody will be allowed to spread anarchy, incite riots and play with the honour of women. Those who support the “Taliban mentality” will not be accepted in the state, he said. “It (Taliban) makes the life of sisters and daughters hellish, violates the fundamental rights of citizens. This will not be accepted at all in UP,” the CM said.

The CM also alleged that people who opposed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were “happy” over riots in Muzaffarnagar and “exodus” from Kairana.

“When there is Taliban rule in Afghanistan, they raise slogans. But we will not allow Talibanisation at all. And whoever supports the Taliban in UP, the government will deal with them sternly,” CM said launching several developmental projects at Kairana in Shamli district.

Attacking the opposition, he said they could not see when houses of Hindus were burnt and innocent youths were killed in Muzaffarnagar. They used to honour the rioters, he alleged. Adityanath also said those who worked to destroy Kairana, a centre of business and classical music, they will meet the same fate of Maricha and Subahu, the mythological demons mentioned in the Ramayana.

