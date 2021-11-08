Uttar Pradesh: Months before assembly polls, series of inauguration and foundation laying by PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: The run for the UP assembly poll has begun with the series of inauguration and foundation laying of mega developmental projects. The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has planned to highlight these projects as the development model to woo voters. In November and December alone this year over a dozen such projects would be launched by the Prime Minister Modi himself in UP.

Purvanchal expressway, the ambitious project of Yogi Government and PM’s dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi have been completed and would be dedicated this month. Besides these, PM Modi would lay foundation of mega projects such as Jewar International Airport, Film city and Ganga Expressway in December. The fertilizer factory of Gorakhpur, which was closed since decades, would start functioning next month. The Gorakhpur AIIMS would also become functional in days to come.

According to officials in the months of November & December, various mega projects worth several thousand crores would be dedicated to public. The 340 kilometer long Purvanchal expressway would be inaugurated this month by PM. Modi had laid the foundation of Purvanchal expressway in July 2018. Besides, he would be laying foundation of Rs 36000 crore Ganga expressway. The Prime Minister is visiting Jhansi this month where he would flag off the piped water project for Bundelkhand and lay foundation of various investment projects under the Defense Corridor. He would take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The UP government has allotted 183 hectare land to BDL where equipment for missile Akash would be manufactured. The project of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been completed and would be dedicated to public next month.

In December this year the Prime Minister would lay foundation of 595 KM long Ganga Expressway, Jewar Airport and Filmcity in Noida.

It may be mentioned that last month too PM had visited UP to inaugurate and dedicate various projects including Kushinagar International Airport and nine medical colleges. The union home minister Amit Shah would also visit UP on November 13 to lay foundation of state university in Azamgarh district.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 10:14 PM IST