Video: Chaos Unfolds At Agra Cantt Station As Bags Jam Escalators, Panic Grips Passengers

Chaos and panic ensued at Agra Cantonment railway station as the bags of two passengers got stuck in the station's escalator. A video of the commotion was circulated widely on social media.

The incident unfolded when two passengers were struggling to take their luggage and used the escalator. However, their bags got stuck on the escalator affecting its operation. Following this, commuters on the escalators broke into commotion. The video showed several passengers losing their balance and falling down the stairs.

No injuries reported

Fortunately, there were no reports of serious injuries during the incident; and the situation did not escalate into a stampede-like situation.

It is not clear whether authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the escalator malfunction and take appropriate steps to prevent similar situations in the future.

