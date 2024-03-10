Uttar Pradesh: Calling Azamgarh A Beacon Of Development, PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in Azamgarh, Sunday, March 10, 2024. | PTI

In a groundbreaking virtual ceremony on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the inauguration of airports and the commencement of numerous development initiatives, marking a significant transformation for Azamgarh, a region once considered backward.

During the ceremony, PM Modi emphasised Azamgarh's evolution into a development hub, echoing his commitment to inclusive growth. "Today, not only Azamgarh but many development projects for the entire country are being launched from here," stated PM Modi. "Azamgarh once counted among the backward areas, now stands as a beacon of development for the nation."

Highlighting the scale of ongoing development initiatives nationwide, PM Modi acknowledged the comprehensive efforts to ensure rapid progress and inclusive growth. "For several days, I have been inaugurating numerous projects simultaneously from one place," he said.

Underlining the success of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi praised the state's exemplary performance in implementing central schemes, positioning it as a leader among Indian states. He remarked, "Both the picture and destiny of UP have changed."

In a momentous move, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 782 development projects, attracting an impressive investment of Rs 34,700 crore. These projects span diverse sectors, including Railways, Civil, Jal Shakti, Housing, Urban and Rural Development, and State Sector initiatives.

Among the highlights were the inauguration of new airports in five districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Azamgarh, Shravasti, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh, alongside the expansion of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

Reaffirming his commitment to Azamgarh's development, PM Modi asserted, "It is Modi’s guarantee; Azamgarh will remain a bastion of development till eternity."

Addressing the political landscape, PM Modi signaled a departure from appeasement politics, citing recent electoral outcomes in Azamgarh as proof of changing dynamics.

PM Modi called for continued support for the National Democratic Alliance, urging citizens to secure a resounding victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Emphasizing his vision for a developed India, he stressed the importance of urbanisation, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, underlining the mantra of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

Amidst the celebrations, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to farmers' welfare, outlining initiatives to ensure fair prices for agricultural produce and alleviate farmer distress.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the occasion as a pivotal moment for Azamgarh, acknowledging the region's remarkable turnaround. "What was the identity of Azamgarh 10 years ago? Today, it stands as a testament to our efforts to eradicate crime and foster economic growth," he remarked.

The comprehensive range of projects inaugurated underscored the government's commitment to fostering development and prosperity across the nation. PM Modi's address reiterated the importance of inclusive growth and sustainable development as India advances towards a brighter future.

Key Projects Inaugurated/Laid Foundation Stone

* New airport terminals across Uttar Pradesh, including Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

* Inauguration of Maharaja Suhail Dev State University.

* Development of national highways and rural roads under various schemes.

* Railway projects and sewerage initiatives.

* Affordable housing projects, symbolizing inclusive growth.