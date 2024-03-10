MP: ‘Constructed In Just 16 Months,’ Appreciates PM Narendra Modi While Inaugurating Gwalior Airport’s New Terminal Along CM Mohan Yadav | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Gwalior Airport’s newly constructed terminal on Sunday. Highlighting the cultural richness of the new airport, the statue of Queen Vijayaraje was unveiled during the ceremony, which added a touch of historical significance to the modern facility.

Prime Minister Narendra Mosi also appreciated the occasion and said, "Today, new terminals at airports were inaugurated in Jabalpur and Gwalior. Rapid progress has been made for 16 airports across the country. An example of this is the Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior, which was completed in just 16 months."

He stated, " We laid the foundation for this airport in 2019, it was not for elections. Those plans are now on the ground. Today, in 2024, kindly don't view it through the lens of elections. I am working at a fast pace to make India a developed nation by 2047 and steering the country towards progress."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 16 airports in the country, starting from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, the event was attended by dignitaries including the Governor, the Central Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other state ministers.

‘What did not happen in 75 years is happening now,’ Scindia

About the event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Today, the foundation stones and inaugurations of so many airports are happening simultaneously across the country. This never happened in 75 years." Governor Mangubhai Patel and Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the event. Meanwhile, in Jabalpur, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Minister of Public Works Rakesh Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, and Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Walimiki also participated in the program.