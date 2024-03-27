UP: BJP Kanpur Workers Mistake RS MP For Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi; Garland Wrong Person (VIDEO VIRAL)

In an amusing yet embarrassing turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kanpur misidentified Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad as their candidate for the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency, Ramesh Awasthi.

The incident unfolded at Kanpur Railway Station on Wednesday, causing a stir among bystanders and garnering attention on social media platforms.

BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi gets misidentified by party workers upon his arrival in Kanpur. Before he could even step out of the train coach, a person resembling him appeared outside, causing the party workers to mistake him for Awasthi and started chanting and greeting the man. pic.twitter.com/4KyUFYUUu7 — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2024

As the Shatabdi Express pulled into the station, enthusiastic BJP supporters gathered to welcome their candidate. Mistaking Nishad for Awasthi due to their similar attire, the workers erupted into cheers and began showering flowers on the unsuspecting MP.

The scene was captured on video by the news agency and swiftly went viral, showcasing the mix-up in full view.

BJP's Nominee Ramesh Awasthi For Kanpur Lok Sabha Seat

Ramesh Awasthi, hailing from Nagla Husa village in UP's Farrukhabad district, was recently nominated by the BJP to contest the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat, succeeding Satyadev Pachauri.

Pachauri, who had replaced veteran BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi, withdrew from the race shortly before the release of the fifth candidate list. Awasthi, a former media professional with a background in journalism, currently serves on the UP BJP working committee.

Kanpur's Campaigning & Electoral Excitement

The incident at the railway station highlights the fervor surrounding the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. With voting for the Kanpur constituency slated for May 13, such moments serve as a reminder of the intense campaigning and excitement that accompany the democratic process. The votes cast across the nation will be tallied on June 4, determining the composition of the next Lok Sabha.