 UP: BJP Kanpur Workers Mistake RS MP For Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi; Garland Wrong Person (VIDEO VIRAL)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: BJP Kanpur Workers Mistake RS MP For Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi; Garland Wrong Person (VIDEO VIRAL)

UP: BJP Kanpur Workers Mistake RS MP For Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi; Garland Wrong Person (VIDEO VIRAL)

The incident unfolded at Kanpur Railway Station on Wednesday, causing a stir among bystanders and garnering attention on social media platforms.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

In an amusing yet embarrassing turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kanpur misidentified Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad as their candidate for the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency, Ramesh Awasthi.

The incident unfolded at Kanpur Railway Station on Wednesday, causing a stir among bystanders and garnering attention on social media platforms.

As the Shatabdi Express pulled into the station, enthusiastic BJP supporters gathered to welcome their candidate. Mistaking Nishad for Awasthi due to their similar attire, the workers erupted into cheers and began showering flowers on the unsuspecting MP.

The scene was captured on video by the news agency and swiftly went viral, showcasing the mix-up in full view.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In UP's Meerut On March 30
article-image

BJP's Nominee Ramesh Awasthi For Kanpur Lok Sabha Seat

Ramesh Awasthi, hailing from Nagla Husa village in UP's Farrukhabad district, was recently nominated by the BJP to contest the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat, succeeding Satyadev Pachauri.

Pachauri, who had replaced veteran BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi, withdrew from the race shortly before the release of the fifth candidate list. Awasthi, a former media professional with a background in journalism, currently serves on the UP BJP working committee.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Veteran Actor Arun Govil, BJP's Strategic Pick In Meerut...
article-image

Kanpur's Campaigning & Electoral Excitement

The incident at the railway station highlights the fervor surrounding the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. With voting for the Kanpur constituency slated for May 13, such moments serve as a reminder of the intense campaigning and excitement that accompany the democratic process. The votes cast across the nation will be tallied on June 4, determining the composition of the next Lok Sabha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: BJP Kanpur Workers Mistake RS MP For Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi; Garland Wrong Person...

UP: BJP Kanpur Workers Mistake RS MP For Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi; Garland Wrong Person...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Gujarat: Bharat Diamond Bourse Set for Major Expansion, Signaling Major Blow To SDB

Gujarat: Bharat Diamond Bourse Set for Major Expansion, Signaling Major Blow To SDB

Surat Money Laundering Case: Enforcement Directorate Seizes Properties Worth ₹4.21 Crore

Surat Money Laundering Case: Enforcement Directorate Seizes Properties Worth ₹4.21 Crore

Gujarat: Karni Sena Stages Protest Against BJP's LS Candidate Parshottam Rupala's Over His...

Gujarat: Karni Sena Stages Protest Against BJP's LS Candidate Parshottam Rupala's Over His...