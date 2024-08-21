Uttar Pradesh: BJP Sets Ambitious Membership Targets For UP Leaders Ahead Of Drive Launch On September 2 | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set ambitious targets for its leaders in Uttar Pradesh as part of its upcoming membership drive. During a recent meeting it was decided that all BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) from Uttar Pradesh must enroll at least 20,000 new members, while Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are tasked with recruiting a minimum of 10,000 new members.

The directives extend to local government leaders as well: mayors are required to enroll 15,000 new members, district panchayat presidents must add 10,000, and Nagar Palika presidents are expected to enroll at least 5,000 new members.

To ensure the integrity of the campaign, the BJP will conduct a simultaneous verification process to prevent fraudulent enrollments. A dedicated team, managed from the state office, will be responsible for ensuring that no individual becomes a member more than once.

The BJP's membership drive is set to launch at the central level on September 1, with the campaign kicking off in Uttar Pradesh on September 2 or 3, according to Organization General Secretary Dharam Pal. The drive will then roll out across various districts on September 4 and 5.

Additionally, the party's various wings have been given specific targets: the Yuva Morcha has been tasked with recruiting 1.5 million new youth members, while the Mahila Morcha, Pichhad Morcha, and Kisan Morcha each aim to add 1 million new members from the OBC, women, and farmer communities, respectively. The BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha and Minority Morcha will focus on adding 200,000 new members each.

The meeting, held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, highlighted the BJP's commitment to expanding its base and ensuring a robust membership campaign ahead of upcoming elections.