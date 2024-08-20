Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi Visits Family Of 22-Year-Old Dalit Barber In Raebareli, Seeks Justice For Victim; VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | X

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Raebareli to visit the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man, who was shot dead in Salon area earlier this month. Gandhi offered his condolences to the grieving family and assured them of his full support in seeking justice.

After meeting the victim’s family, Rahul Gandhi said the people who have gathered here want justice because a Dalit youth has been killed and his family has been blackmailed but no action is being taken so far.

#WATCH | Raebareli, UP: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "People who have gathered here want justice because a Dalit youth has been killed and his family has been blackmailed but no action is being taken against this. The SP is not taking any action against the… pic.twitter.com/TYzYX8ZuyA — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

During a brief interaction with the media, Gandhi expressed his concerns about the lack of action in the case. "Everyone here is demanding justice because a Dalit youth has been killed. The entire family has been threatened, and one person has been murdered, yet no significant action is being taken. The local SP is not taking action against the mastermind; instead, they are targeting minor individuals. Therefore, people are angry. I want to see respect for every community in Uttar Pradesh and justice for all... We will not back down until this family receives justice," he stated.

"I had a conversation with his mother, she said that her son is a barber. She said around 6-7 people used to come to him and get haircuts but never used to pay. The last time when they came he asked them to pay after which his brother was killed," he said.

"This is a clear-cut injustice and this needs to be rectified. What punishment is to be given is up to the court but I can put pressure and I will not step back," he added.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi is enroute to meet the family of Arjun Pasi who was shot dead few days back. The family members are hoping for justice. #ArjunPasi pic.twitter.com/D3oH6k6OwI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2024

Police have arrested six individuals in connection with Pasi's death.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi, who is also a Congress leader and the MP from Raebareli, arrived in Amethi's Fursatganj at the Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy on his private aircraft. He was warmly welcomed by Congress leaders upon his arrival. He then proceeded to Pichhwariya village in Raebareli's Nasirabad area, accompanied by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma and other senior Congress leaders.

Arjun Pasi, a resident of Pichhwariya village, was recently murdered, prompting Gandhi's visit to offer his support to the bereaved family. Several prominent Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia, senior leaders Pramod Tiwari, Mona Tiwari, and Amethi District President Pradeep Singhal, were also present during the visit.