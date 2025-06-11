 Uttar Pradesh: BJP Expels Gonda District President Amar Kishore Kashyap After Viral Video Shows Him In Objectionable Situation With Woman
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Expels Gonda District President Amar Kishore Kashyap After Viral Video Shows Him In Objectionable Situation With Woman

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
BJP Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap | X @InstaBharat

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap from the party after a video showing him in an allegedly objectionable situation with a woman inside the party’s district office went viral.

BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued a formal letter announcing the expulsion, citing gross indiscipline.

The letter stated that Kashyap had been served a notice on May 25, seeking an explanation for his conduct. However, the explanation submitted was deemed "unsatisfactory" by the party leadership.

“This act falls under gross indiscipline. After due consideration and on the instructions of the state president, you are expelled from the party with immediate effect,” the letter read.

The video, which surfaced on May 25, shows Amar Kishore Kashyap in an objectionable situation with a woman at the party’s Gonda office. Taking serious note, the BJP state leadership had earlier warned of strict action unless a credible explanation was provided.

Following the controversy, the woman seen in the video came forward with a statement, claiming that Kashyap is like a brother to her.

“The video was circulated as part of a political conspiracy to defame both of us. This has damaged my social reputation,” she said.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the woman entering the second floor of the office, followed by the district president a short while later.

In his defence, Kashyap said, “If offering emotional support to someone is considered a crime, I have nothing to say. There is nothing obscene in the video. It is being used to malign my image. I will abide by whatever decision the party takes.”

Despite his denial, the BJP deemed his conduct damaging to the party's image and proceeded with immediate disciplinary action, underscoring its zero-tolerance stance on matters of public misconduct.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

