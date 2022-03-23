Uttar Pradesh: Before Yogi’s oath, special prayers in 27,000 temples in state, PM, HM and 12 CMs to attend oath ceremony

After special prayers in 27,000 odd temples of Uttar Pradesh and in the presence of Seers, Shankaracharyas and a dozen Chief Ministers of various states, Yogi Adityanath would take over the reins of the state on Friday.

In the gala function of oath-taking at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, national president of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) JP Nadda, CMs of 12 BJP ruled and supported states, five Dy CMs and various union ministers would participate. The leaders and workers of BJP from all the districts of UP have been invited to attend the function. The Saints-Seers and Shankracharya have especially been invited to grace the occasion.

According to state BJP leaders, around 50000 people would attend the oath-taking ceremony on Friday. The party has invited eminent personalities including doctors, social workers, teachers, freedom fighters, artists and artisans to the oath ceremony. The beneficiaries of various welfare schemes have also been invited to the function. These beneficiaries have played a major role in the grand victory of the BJP in the recently held assembly elections.

The BJP leaders in every district of UP have been asked to perform special prayers in temples of their respective areas on Friday morning before the oath-taking ceremony. According to state leaders of BJP special prayers would be held in around 27000 temples across all the 403 assembly segments of UP on Friday morning. The district administration of Lucknow has put 27000 chairs on the ground of Ekana stadium while the remaining people would sit in the stands. A special pavilion has been erected for VVIP guests. A makeshift green belt has been created on the way to the Ekana stadium and flowerpots have been fixed in it.

On Thursday, a day before the oath-taking ceremony, the meeting of BJP legislators would be held to formally elect Yogi Adityanath as its leader. The central observers Amit Shah and former Jharkhand CM, Raghubar Das, would attend the legislator party meeting. Around 40 ministers might take oath along with new CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Meanwhile, to finalize the list of ministers, Yogi Adityanath reached New Delhi on Wednesday. Soon after attending the oath ceremony of Uttrakhand CM in Dehradun, Yogi reached Delhi. He met with senior BJP leaders at party headquarters in Delhi to discuss the name of a new council of ministers.

The Governor of UP, Anandiben Patel on Wednesday, has appointed senior legislator and former minister Ramapati Shastri as the preterm speaker to administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:20 PM IST