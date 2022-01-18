Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in Lucknow and Varanasi

Kolkata: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kiranmay Nanda met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she had shown her interest to campaign for SP for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

After meeting the TMC supremo, Nanda said that Mamata is scheduled to hold two virtual rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

“On February 8, Mamata Banerjee will visit Lucknow and from there along with Akhilesh Yadav, she will hold a virtual rally and then a press conference. She will also hold a virtual rally from Varanasi but the date of is yet to be finalized,” said Nanda. He also mentioning that TMC will not contest the polls in UP and will lend support to Samajwadi Party.

Claiming that Mamata is a ‘national figure’ now, Nanda claimed that the entire country is waiting for the Uttar Pradesh election.

“In 2022 we are determined to oust the Yogi government from UP. Entire country is waiting for the UP results. Mamata Banerjee is the person who could defeated BJP single-handedly in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections,” mentioned the SP leader.

Taking potshots at the BJP government, Nanda said that due to BJP’s instruction all their party offices are being surrounded by police so that they cannot campaign.

“Yogi government citing the pandemic is restricting us from campaigning. Actually they are afraid to see the huge followers of Yadav and our party. Our party workers are also being slapped with false cases,” alleged Nanda.

According to several poll analysts, Yadav is trying to replicate the Bengal model which Banerjee had utilized to get an absolute majority in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Slamming both Nanda and TMC supremo, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that such ‘equations’ won’t work against BJP.

“Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the oppositions held a United India rally but the result was clear after the results were announced. Something similar will be repeated even this year,” claimed Ghosh.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that the SP is thinking that through Mamata Banerjee they can ‘lure’ the Bengali voters of UP.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:19 PM IST