Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 'choti bahu' Aparna Yadav may join BJP tomorrow

Lucknow: After week-long suspense, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in denting the Samajwadi family. Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, might join BJP on Wednesday. She would be joining BJP along with few other SP leaders. Mulayum’s brother-in-law and a former SP legislator from Etawah, Pramod Gupta might also join BJP along with Aparna on Wednesday.

To make the event big UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be present during the joining of Aparna at BJP Delhi headquarters. Recently, many influential backward leaders including cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, Dharam Singh Saini and few legislators had deserted BJP to join SP. To counter it, BJP leaders had started wooing Mulayum Singh’s estranged daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav who was not finding herself in SP after Akhilesh Yadav took full command of party in 2017.

Aparna had contested 2017 assembly polls on SP symbol from Lucknow Cantt assembly segment and was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of over 30000 votes. After this, she was sidelined in SP and never attended any party programme. On many occasions, she even praised UP CM Yogi and went to latter’s mutt in Gorakhpur to seek blessings.

According to BJP leaders, the party might field Aparna Bisht Yadav in the coming assembly polls from any seat of her choice. Aparna Bisht Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, stepbrother of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:58 PM IST